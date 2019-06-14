June 14, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turk Telekom works on 5G infrastructure | Money Talks
Telecom operators worldwide are battling to be the front-runner in 5G technology. While many customers are looking forward to faster internet speeds, others are wondering how high the price for the technology will be. TRT spoke to Turk Telekom CEO Paul Doany, who says the company is doing its best to provide competitive pricing by charging consumers based on what they need.
