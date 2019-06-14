Development Bank looks to expand investment in the Balkans | Money Talks

For years it was a small lender, working with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. But now lending from Europe is slowing.. and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is vying for a bigger role in the Balkans, Russia and Turkey. TRT World's senior business producer, Mobin Nasir met the bank's president Dmitry Pankin in Istanbul.. and began by asking him whether he sees lower lending in the Balkans as a hurdle or opportunity. #DevelopmentBank #BlackSeaTrade #Balkans #Russia #Turkey