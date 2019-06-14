June 14, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria’s Orphans | Syrian Entrepreneurs in Turkey
One foundation built the world’s largest orphanage in southern Turkey for Syrian refugee children. We traveled close to the Turkish-Syrian border to see how the foundation is making sure the children don’t become a lost generation. Plus, Syrian entrepreneurs invested $39.5 million to open over a thousand businesses in Turkey last year. And is it a model to integrate refugees?
Syria’s Orphans | Syrian Entrepreneurs in Turkey
Explore