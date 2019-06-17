WORLD
1 MIN READ
CLEAN EATING: Healthy or harmful?
The fixation with eating pure, whole foods has never been more widespread. But could the focus on clean eating actually pose a risk to our health? Joining us at the Roundtable today Lucy Serpell Clinical, Associate Psychology Professor at UCL; Eloise du Luart Triathlete and Orthorexia Survivor; Dora Walsh, Nutritional Therapist; and Romy London, Vegan Food Blogger. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #cleaneating #ultraprocessedfood #healthyfood #orthorexia
CLEAN EATING: Healthy or harmful?
June 17, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us