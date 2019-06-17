WORLD
NBA Season Review with Murat Murathanoglu and Kaan Kural
They've been champions for less than a week, but already the Toronto Raptors have a target on their back for next season. The Golden State Warriors want revenge, LeBron James is priming himself to get back to the Finals and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard may not even stay in Canada next year. Talha Duman takes us through what's next for the NBA. And Turkish basketball commentators Murat Murathanoglu and Kaan Kural joined our show to talk about the Raptors dethroning the Warriors, how Kevin Durant’s injury will affect next season and if Anthony Davis can help LeBron James bring the title back to LA. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
June 17, 2019
