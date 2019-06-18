Art Basel 2019,Men in Black:International & Theremin:Music Out of Thin Air | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; The State of Russia's Art Market 01:14 Art Basel 2019 05:02 Beatrice Ridley, Art Advisor 06:39 Leaf Art by Ismail Erdem 10:47 Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air 14:15 Men in Black: International 19:34 Ivan Black 22:53 #ArtBasel #Theremin #MeninBlack