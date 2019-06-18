June 18, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Britain’s Next Prime Minister Deliver Brexit?
The fight to become Britain’s next prime minister is well and truly underway. But which of the remaining candidates will be able to deliver Brexit? Guests: Peter Wilding Former Adviser to British PM David Cameron Simon Richards Chief Executive Officer of The Freedom Association Sajjad Karim Former Conservative Member of the European Parliament #Brexit #BrexitChaos
Can Britain’s Next Prime Minister Deliver Brexit?
Explore