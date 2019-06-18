Blatter accuses Sarkozy of World Cup meddling

French media are reporting police have detained Michel Platini. He's being held in custody at a police station in the capital Paris. The former UEFA President and FIFA executive committee member is being investigated over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Beyond the Game spoke to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter last year - where he said Platini had been instrumental in the decision to give the world cup to Qatar.