WORLD
1 MIN READ
Blatter accuses Sarkozy of World Cup meddling
French media are reporting police have detained Michel Platini. He's being held in custody at a police station in the capital Paris. The former UEFA President and FIFA executive committee member is being investigated over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Beyond the Game spoke to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter last year - where he said Platini had been instrumental in the decision to give the world cup to Qatar. Watch the whole interview with Sepp Blatter at the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzoJqqyRFfA Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
Blatter accuses Sarkozy of World Cup meddling
June 18, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us