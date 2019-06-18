Can we kick our addiction to plastic?

Plastic is at the centre of a global environmental alert - a toxic danger to the health of our planet. But we depend on it for so much of what we do: so how do we kick our addiction to plastic - and are the alternatives really better for us? Joining us at the Roundtable are Claire Potter, who is campaigning for an end to single-use plastics; Diana Szpotowicz, who runs a leading plastic-free online shop; Emma Revell from the Institute of Economic Affairs and from Keele University in the UK is Sharon George, an expert on Environmental Sustainability expert. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #pollutionplastics #plasticfree #zerowaste #plasticwaster #plasticbagban #travel #oceans