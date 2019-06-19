BIZTECH
ECB plans stimulus measures to boost economy | Money Talks
The European Central Bank expects economic growth to slow next year and says it's ready to pump more money into markets to help stave-off a recession. Investors have welcomed the announcement, but there are concerns it could drive the US Federal Reserve to follow suit. And as Mobin Nasir reports, US President Donald Trump isn't happy at the prospect of fresh stimulus from the ECB. For more, Steve Keen joined us from Amsterdam. He's an economist and former professor of economics at Kingston University London. #ECB #Inflation #Trump #Recession
June 19, 2019
