UK Conservative Party leadership battle continues | Money Talks
The battle to replace Theresa May as UK prime minister is intensifying, after Conservative politicians cast their ballots in a second round of voting for a new party leader. For more on the UK's leadership contest let's bring in Patrick Minford. He's a professor of economics at Cardiff University and served as an adviser to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. #TheresaMay #Conservatives #PrimeMinister
June 19, 2019
