BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Boeing and Airbus lure airlines for new orders | Money Talks
An unexpected breakthrough for Boeing from British Airways owner IAG has stolen the headlines on the second day of the Paris Air Show. International Airlines Group signed a letter of intent to purchase 200 of the US plane maker’s 737 MAX aircraft for 24-billion- dollars. It's a much-needed boost of confidence for Boeing, which is still in damage control over the grounding of its entire 737 MAX fleet in the wake of two deadly crashes involving the aircraft. But industry takings for plane orders have been relatively slim, as Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from Paris. #Boeing Airbus #IAG #ParisAirShow
Boeing and Airbus lure airlines for new orders | Money Talks
June 19, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us