Facebook to launch 'Libra' currency | Money Talks
With Instagram and WhatsApp in its stable, Facebook dominates the world's social media. Now it wants to shake-up the banking and finance industry. The company is planning to launch its own cryptocurrency, hoping to change the way money moves around the world. But with its history of serious privacy breaches, Facebook's expected to have a hard time persuading regulators to sign-off on the venture. For more, we spoke to Borja Seward, the founder and CEO of Lucus, a cryptocurrency brokerage for emerging economies. He joined us from Santa Teresa in Costa Rica.
June 19, 2019
