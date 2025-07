Human Rights for Animals in India?

A judge in India rules that animals have human rights. But it's not as weird as it might seem. Personhood has previously been bestowed upon everything from rivers to idols. And animal activists say the ruling is not just symbolic. Guests: Nikunj Sharma Associate Director of Policy for PETA India Ajay Vir Jakhar Chairman of the Punjab State Farmers’ Commission #Animals #India #AnimalRights