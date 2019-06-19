What killed Mohamed Morsi?

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi officially died of a heart attack, but did he also die of neglect? British MPs said that Morsi's treatment in jail could be considered torture, and warned that he was at risk of premature death. Guests: Kamal Helbawy Former Spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association Amr Magdi Researcher at Human Rights Watch Jasmine el Gamal Former Middle East Policy Adviser for the US Defense Department #Egypt #Morsi #Sisi #MohammedMorsi