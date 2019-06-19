Rocket attack targets oil firms in eastern Iraq

A rocket attack has injured two workers at a compound housing international oil companies. It happened at the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters, west of the city of Basra. Reports suggest some of the companies are planning to evacuate their foreign staff. The incident has not affected production, and follows recent attacks on oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.