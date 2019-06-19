WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugee Fatigue? | Bigger Than Five
"The number of forcibly displaced people worldwide increased by more than 2 million in 2018 reaching a record 70.8 million, according to the UNHCR. The world took notice of the plight of refugees after Syrians began streaming into Europe in 2015. But while refugees are no longer appearing in the headlines, their plight endures. Are the global powers taking notice? What can they do to lessen the load on developing nations? Guests: Eric Schwartz- President of Refugees International and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Chris Boian- Spokesperson for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Samuel Witten- Acting Asst. Secretary of State, Population Refugees & Migration (2007-2009) and former State Department deputy Legal Advisor #Refugees #Developing Nations #UNHCR #RefugeeWeek #Conflict #War #Persecution #Syria #Rohingya #Central America #Immigration #Myanmar #Iraq #Afghanistan
June 19, 2019
