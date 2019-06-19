June 19, 2019
US-Iran Tensions: Pompeo says Trump doesn’t want war with Iran
The US Secretary of State says President Trump does not want war with Iran, but that 'all military options are being considered'. Mike Pompeo was speaking after a meeting of military leaders in Florida. Washington and its Arab allies blame Iran for last week's attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iran says it's not responsible. Sally Ayhan reports.
