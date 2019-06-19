June 19, 2019
US-Iran Tensions: US to send 1,000 more soldiers to Middle East
There are warnings and danger signs almost every day. From the Americans, there's the dispatch of one thousand more soldiers to the Middle East. In Iran, the head of the Revolutionary Guard says missile technology has changed the balance of power. General Hossein Salami says Iran can easily hit aircraft carriers in the sea. Our correspondent Alican Ayanlar is in Tehran.
