June 19, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
AOC x concentration camps/ Indian city runs out of water / Canada’s new pipeline -- Newsfeed
- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez says the US is running concentration camps on its border with Mexico. She is, technically correct. - Chennai has run out of water in today’s example of how the climate crisis is going to destroy humanity - Canada says a new oil pipeline will be built #NewsFeed #AOC #Pipeline
