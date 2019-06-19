BIZTECH
Anti-drone technology popular at Paris aviation expo | Money Talks
In December, air passengers faced days of travel chaos when a drone was spotted flying at London's Gatwick Airport. The closure of Britain's second-biggest airport highlighted the threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles. Six months after the costly and disruptive incident, how ready is the aviation world to deal with drones? Oliver Whitfield-Miocic looks for answers at one of the industry's biggest events currently under way in the French capital. For more on the Paris Air Show, Heinrich Grossbongart spoke to us from from Hamburg. He's the Managing Director at aviation consultancy, Expairtise Communications. #ParisAirShow #Drones #AviationSecurity
June 19, 2019
