US stocks rally on resumption of trade negotiations | Money Talks

US stock prices are surging on renewed hopes of a resolution to the trade war with China. Negotiators have resumed talks and the leaders of the world's two economic powerhouses have agreed to meet at the G20 summit in Japan later this month. But as Mobin Nasir reports, that may not necessarily mean an end to the tit-for-tat dispute that's been dragging down the global economy. For more on this, Max Wolff joined us from New York. He's the managing partner at the capital markets research firm, Multivariate. #TradeTalks ##USstocks #G20Summit