When Scottish band Franz Ferdinand released 'Take Me Out' 15 years ago, they never imagined it would reach international acclaim and win awards. But the years that followed saw sold-out tours, festivals and other chart-topping hits like "Do You Wanna?" Never ones to shy away from politics, the Glasgow band released a song in 2016 called 'Demagogue' about US President Donald Trump. Now touring Europe with their 2018 album, Franz Ferdinand says they're still no closer to warming to him. Showcase's Mhairi Beveridge caught up with them ahead of their gig here in Istanbul. #FranzFerdinand #Demagogue #Music
June 20, 2019
