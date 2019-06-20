BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Oil prices surge as Gulf tensions rise | Money Talks
Oil prices are surging after Iran's military confirmed it shot down a US drone near the Persian Gulf, which holds around half of the world's proven oil reserves. The incident is stoking fears of a wider military conflict.. prompting investors to pour money into commodities amid expectations the US currency will weaken. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the outlook for oil demand looks bleak, and rising prices could worsen the imbalance in global markets. Sina Toossi joined us from Washington. He's a research associate at the National Iranian American Council. #Drone #OilPrices #Commodities
Oil prices surge as Gulf tensions rise | Money Talks
June 20, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us