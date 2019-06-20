BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK Government warns no-deal would wipe out $34B war chest | Money Talks
After several rounds of voting among his colleagues, Boris Johnson is looking like the firm favourite to replace Theresa May as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party. Johnson's tough stance on Brexit has helped shore-up his support, but the current government is warning the UK's next prime minister will have to act with plenty of caution or risk harming the economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's a board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #NoDealBrexit #Conservatives #BorisJohnson
UK Government warns no-deal would wipe out $34B war chest | Money Talks
June 20, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us