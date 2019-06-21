WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Art of Manga at British Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
Without a doubt, manga is one of Japan's most popular cultural exports. It was once thought of as Asian-flavoured comic books. But it's ballooned into one of the most vital and vibrant industries in the country. And, one that has a worldwide fan base. And, it's this trend that London's British Museum is counting on as it opens an exhibition dedicated to the art of Manga from its origins up to the present day. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to take a look. Paul Gravett, International Comics Expert 04:06 #Manga #Exhibition #BritishMuseum
The Art of Manga at British Museum | Exhibitions | Showcase
June 21, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us