VIVID Consort in Istanbul | Music | Showcase
The sophisticated, clear and Greek-inspired melodies of Renaissance music were once as popular and influential as Beyonce or Madonna for the masses. Hard to believe, as today it's most listened to by an elite audience. Although there is a group of musicians who are introducing Renaissance music to the younger generation. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to see Austrian trio Vivid Consort to find out why they believe when it comes to music what's old is new again. #VividConsort #Trio #Music
June 21, 2019
