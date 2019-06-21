June 21, 2019
A dramatic escalation of tensions near the Gulf region
Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down what it called a US "spy" drone for violating Iranian airspace. Iran says the American drone entered its airspace despite repeated radio warnings. But the US denies that, calling it an unprovoked attack in international airspace. Both Washington and Tehran have released maps, showing conflicting locations of where the drone was.
