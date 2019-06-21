BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
World Tech Conference kicks off in Istanbul | Money Talks
Tech is surpassing traditional industries in size and scale, as the so-called 'internet of things' takes over many aspects of our lives. The term refers to anything connected to the internet, not just computers and smartphones, but also kitchen appliances and fitness devices. TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones caught-up with S-A-P's global vice president for the Internet of Things, Tom Raftery, at the World Conference on Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship here in Istanbul. He asked how artificial intelligence is changing different industries. #Innovation #WorldTechConference #AI
World Tech Conference kicks off in Istanbul | Money Talks
June 21, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us