Kansas City aims to attract tech talent | Money Talks

Silicone Valley may be known as the tech capital of the United States but Silicon Prairie is quickly growing in stature. The U.S. Midwest is known for its expansive grasslands but tech firms are starting to take root in the heart of America. And as William Denselow reports, Kansas City is trying to cement itself as a major destination for tech talent. #SiliconPrairie #Kansas #SmartCity