DC Direct - America's Forgotten Soldiers

Deporting someone after they have served in the US military may be hard to believe. But it does happen. Many immigrants choose the US military as a way to solidify their standing in the US, but one mistake can cost them everything. Tune into #DCDirect as we talk to deported veterans Robert Vivar, Hector Lopez, and muralist Enrique Chiu about how military veterans are getting deported.