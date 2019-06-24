June 24, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is heading to the Middle East
Pompeo will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the region's strategy on Iran. Tensions were further fuelled on Thursday when Iran shot down an American drone. But it's all part of a wider dispute involving recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, sanctions on Iran, and also on the US position on the 2015 nuclear deal.
