Palestine plan fail / Israel Falau fail / Female writers win / Assalam - Newsfeed

00:57 : The plan for peace in Palestine has been revealed. And, guess what, it’s not going to work 06:55 : GoFundMe tells Israel Folau to go fund himself. The rugby player now has another thing his homophobia has got him banned from 10:56 : ITV in the UK bring in quotas to help female comedy writers 11:18 : We meet people working for the Assalam foundation