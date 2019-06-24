WORLD
Central Park Five honoured at BET Awards
The Central Park Five were honoured and received with applause as “the Exonerated Five” at the 2019 BET Awards. The five men were falsely accused of the rape and assault of a female jogger in New York’s Central Park in 1989 and served prison sentences of more than six years. In 2002, their convictions were vacated when another man admitted to committing the crime. In 2019, Netflix released the miniseries “When They See Us” inspired by the events surrounding the Central Park Five, which has reopened discussions surrounding the criminal justice system in the US. #CentralParkFive #BETAwards #WhenTheySeeUs
June 24, 2019
