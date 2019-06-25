BIZTECH
Istanbul starts life under a new party and mayor | Money Talks
Millions of Istanbul residents have chosen their new mayor. In an election rerun on Sunday, the opposition CHP's candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won against the ruling AK Party's candidate Binali Yildirim. While the CHP won local elections in major cities like Ankara and Antalya, none were as heavily contested as Istanbul, the nation's most important city. Sibel Karkus has more. We spoke to Taha Arvas. He's a financial columnist for the Daily Sabah newspaper. #Istanbul #CHP #Elections
June 25, 2019
