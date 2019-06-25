Two Archives, One Selection: Tracing Ara Guler's Footsteps in Istanbul | Photography | Showcase

He took so many photographs of Istanbul that he lost count of the exact number. Turkey's world-famous photographer Ara Guler explored nook and cranny of the ancient city as he wondered with his camera. Now almost one year after his death at the age of ninety, Istanbul Modern presents an exhibition displaying some of his best-known works. Nursena Tuter went to behold bygone times through his eyes. #AraGuler #Istanbul #Photography