Gulay Semercioglu's Desire to Survive | Exhibitions | Showcase
Her unique work-in-wire is displayed at national and international institutions, like the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. But for the first time, Turkish artist Gulay Semercioglu's unedited drawings are on display in Istanbul. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to Pi Artworks to check out this exclusive solo exhibition. #GulaySemercioglu #DesiretoSurvive #PiArtwork
June 25, 2019
