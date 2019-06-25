WORLD
1 MIN READ
AI: More than Human | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
As far back as antiquity, Greek myths incorporated the idea of intelligent robots. While more than 250 years ago Hungarian author Wolfgang von Kempelen built chess-simulating automation. So it should come as no surprise that London's Barbican Centre is exploring artificial intelligence through the ages right up to the newest cutting-edge technologies. Miranda Atty went to see what thinking machines spell for humanity. #Artificialintelligence #MorethanHuman #Barbican
AI: More than Human | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
June 25, 2019
Explore
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us