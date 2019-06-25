Sand shortage sparks innovation in Singapore | Money Talks

Sand is the most traded commodity by volume, and second only to water as the world's most extracted natural resource. A recent UN report warns that sand mining has gone too far and is causing environmental damage around the globe. The world's biggest sand importer, Singapore, has been forced to find alternatives. Sandy Huang has more. #Sand #GlobalConstruction #EnvironmentallyFriendly #3Dprinting