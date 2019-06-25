The Power of Political Cartoons

For centuries political cartoons have sent powerful messages. French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is believed to have said an English caricaturist did more than all the armies in Europe to bring him down. We spoke to Sudanese political cartoonist Khalid Albaih, whose sketches are gaining recognition for poking fun at the country's leadership. Guest: Khalid Albaih Political Cartoonist #Cartoon #Politics #Khalid Albaih