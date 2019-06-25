WORLD
Are PM Abiy Ahmed’s reforms at risk after an attempted coup in Ethiopia?
Ethiopia’s army chief and three senior officials are killed after a rogue general tries to seize control in an attempted coup. The security services say they’ve killed the suspected ringleader and quashed the attempted takeover. But could Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s peace project be at risk of unravelling? Guests: Isaac Eshetu Analyst and Journalist Specialising in Ethiopia Collins Nweke Africa Affairs Analyst Awol Allo Lecturer at Keele University #EthiopiaCoup #Ethiopia #AbiyAhmed
June 25, 2019
