Nissan Scandal: Chief executive has apologised to shareholders

Nissan Motors chief executive has apologised to shareholders for the scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Hiroto Saikawa and Nissan's board members bowed in apology at a shareholders meeting. Ghosn was pivotal in Nissan's three-way partnership with Mitsubishi and Renault until he was arrested on charges of financial misconduct last year. The scandal has clouded the Japanese automaker's hopes for a quick-fix to its strained relations with Renault.