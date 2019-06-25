WORLD
TARGETED POLITICAL ADS: Are they changing democracy?
From US presidential elections to the race to be the UK's next leader, social media adverts - tailored to the user - have become vital for winning support. But if we're all seeing different versions of these ads - what is it doing to democracy? Welcome to RT. Let's introduce our guests. Here at the Roundtable we have Zeynep Engin, who researches digital ethics at University College London;Danny Meadows-Klue, Chief Executive at Digital Strategy Consulting; Dr Athina Karatzogianni is Associate Professor of Media and Communications at the University of Leicester; And on the line from Oxford we have Stacie Walsh, an expert on Digital Policy at Oxford Information Labs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #democracy #socialmedia #algorithms #adverts
June 25, 2019
