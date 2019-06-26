Two Cultures, Four Colours | Exhibitions | Showcase

It's a meeting of cultures, a virtual melting pot of creativity on canvas. Paintings from Turkish and Syrian artists are being put on display in a group exhibition in Istanbul. With a portion of proceeds being donated to Turkey's Breast Cancer Foundation, the curator describes this exhibition as an important international art gathering. We sent Aadel Haleem to the Plato Centre for Arts to find out why. #TwoCulturesFourColours #SyrianArtists #ContemporaryArt