UN Condemns Itself Over Myanmar

The United Nations has condemned itself for what a new report calls an obviously dysfunctional performance; one that led to what the UN says was a 'genocidal' campaign against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Guests: Charles Petrie Former UN Assistant Secretary General Nyo Ohn Mint Former Spokesman for Aung San Suu Kyi Phil Robertson Deputy Director for Asia for Human Rights Watch #UN #Rohingya #Myanmar #Asia