Could Rescuing Migrants Send You to Jail?

Italian prosecutors say Captain Pia Klemp isn't a hero but a criminal. They argue she didn't rescue migrants at sea, but collaborated with people smugglers; a crime that could put her in jail for 20 years. Guests: Nicola Canestrini Pia Klemp's lawyer Marco Campomenosi, European Parliament Member Representing La Lega #Italy #Immigration #Migrants