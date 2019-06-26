June 26, 2019
Turkey expands gas exploration in Mediterranean | Money Talks
The Turkish government is standing firm on its oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus call on the European Union to punish Turkey. It's the latest dispute between Ankara and Athens over the divided island of Cyprus. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports. #OilandGas #Exploration #Turkey #Greece
