US seeks $50B for Middle East peace plan | Money Talks

The first phase of US President Donald Trump's long-awaited plan to end the Israeli- Palestinian conflict has been launched at a conference in Bahrain, but without official representatives from either Israel or Palestine. The Trump administration wants to raise $50 billion to spend on projects in the Palestinian territories and surrounding Arab countries. But as Mobin Nasir reports, without a political settlement, Trump's so-called 'deal of the century' is already looking like a pipe dream. For more on this,Hafed Al-Ghwell joined us from Washington. He's a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University. #MiddleEastPeacePlan #Bahrain #ForeignPolicy