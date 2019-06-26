Valeria and Oscar Ramirez died seeking a better life in the US

Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and Valeria Ramirez. Two people and two names which will forever be burned into the history of the US migration crisis. Waves of sympathy and compassion have flowed through social media. But despite the tweets and posts, will the US government change its treatment of people seeking asylum? #NewsFeed #MigrantCrisis #USBorder