ONLINE HATE SPEECH: Can tech companies be trusted?
A conservative commentator who published a series of racist and homophobic attacks on YouTube, has been allowed to keep his platform. It's raised new questions about whether technology companies are sticking to their own rules on hate speech. Joining us at the Roundtable today: Aidan White, President of Ethical Journalism Network; Nighat Dad, Founder of The Digital Rights Foundation; Kris Sangani, a Tech Journalist; and on the line from Brussels - Jan Penfrat, from European Digital Rights. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #hatespeech #freespeech #youtube #facebook #conservative #lgbtq #onlinehatespeech #blogger #carlosmaza #stevencrowder
June 27, 2019
